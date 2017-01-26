Mike Linnig's opens for 93rd season

Mike Linnig's has been an establishment in Louisville for almost a century. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's favorite fish place is open once again, marking its 93rd season.

Mike Linnig's has been a staple on Cane Run Road since 1925.

Fans can now go get their favorite white fish sandwiches, french fries, onion rings and more.

