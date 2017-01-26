Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week:

1. Hardin Co. kids invent a machine that helps the environment and helps you charge your phone.

2. Louisville institution Mike Linnig's opened Thursday for its 93rd season.

3. Lubbock dentist leaves message of hope with $450 tip for DC waitress.

4. Friends stuck in avalanche take selfie.

5. Couple who lost toddler, newborn in an accident now expecting twins.

And for more feel-good content today and every day, be sure to bookmark our Uplifting section by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.