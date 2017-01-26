Sailor surprises niece at school

Alec Ashby, who is enlisted in the U.S. Navy, went to Luhr Elementary to surprise his niece, Jaiden Downey. (Source: Heather Ashby)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An elementary school student got a special birthday surprise at school on Thursday.

Alec Ashby, who is enlisted in the U.S. Navy, went to Luhr Elementary to surprise his niece, Jaiden Downey.

Ashby has been stationed in Guam and had not seen her for more than a year, according to his sister, Heather Ashby.

Heather Ashby uploaded the video to Facebook and she said Uncle Alec is her daughter's favorite person.

