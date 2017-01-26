Expert says Pitino not out of hot water

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Since August 2015, one name has attached itself to the University of Louisville's basketball program - the so-called escort queen Katina Powell.

Fast forward a year and a half later and the program and its coach are still under the threat of more sanctions by the NCAA.

"It's rare that the NCAA does not at least add on something," B. David Ridpath, a national leading expert on NCAA investigations, said.

He said those sanctions could include another year of probation and the loss of scholarships or recruiting visits.

He believes a preliminary hearing could happen in the next six months with a final hearing in nine months, to avoid eligibility issues before the start of basketball season.

As for the head basketball coach, Rick Pitino, Ridpath does believe he will receive some sort of punishment too. That's despite the university claiming Pitino knew nothing of the scandalous and illegal parties.

"No matter how you spin it, the head coach is in charge," Ridpath said. "Even if he didn't know, maybe that's worse."

Though Ridpath does believe Pitino will face additional punishment by the NCAA, he does not think it will be severe, most likely a few games suspension.

