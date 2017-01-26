Exhibit to showcase 100 photographs spanning 150 years

The exhibit will feature images that shaped Louisville into the city it is today. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One hundred moments captured on film over the past 150 years will be on display in Louisville.

The Frazier History Museum partnered with Courier-Journal for the exhibit titled 100 Great Courier-Journal Photographs.

The exhibit will feature images that shaped Louisville into the city it is today.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Falls City headed back to Louisville

+ Louisville City FC hires stadium design architect

+ 30% of children drink two or more sugary drinks a day

It will also include prominent people including former presidents, Martin Luther King Jr., Babe Ruth and Elvis

"The Courier-Journal has always been a mirror of our community and I know that this exhibition will help people to remember how relevant it has been and how relevant it remains to be," Frazier President Penny Peavler said in a press release.

The exhibit will open to the public on Jan. 27 and will remain on display through the first week of March. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.