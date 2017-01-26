Senate confirms Gorsuch to Supreme Court

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.More >>
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.More >>
The rule change eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court picks, lowering the requirement to a simple majority vote. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.More >>
The rule change eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court picks, lowering the requirement to a simple majority vote. Republicans control the Senate, 52-48.More >>
The U.S. Senate approved Gorsuch for the federal bench on a voice vote. The American Bar Association rated him well-qualified for the post he assumed at age 38. Gorsuch clerked for two U.S. Supreme Court justices, Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.More >>
The U.S. Senate approved Gorsuch for the federal bench on a voice vote. The American Bar Association rated him well-qualified for the post he assumed at age 38. Gorsuch clerked for two U.S. Supreme Court justices, Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.More >>
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.More >>
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is headed for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to put him on the high court over furious Democratic objections.More >>
Syria decried a U.S. missile attack early Friday morning on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week, calling it an...More >>
Syria decried a U.S. missile attack early Friday morning on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week, calling it an "aggression" that lead to "losses.".More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.More >>
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.More >>
The cabinet of President-elect Donald Trump is taking shape and includes billionaires and some blasts from the political past.More >>
The cabinet of President-elect Donald Trump is taking shape and includes billionaires and some blasts from the political past.More >>
Protestors gathered in several states around America and even in other countries following Donald Trump’s surprising victory as the President of the United States.More >>
Protestors gathered in several states around America and even in other countries following Donald Trump’s surprising victory as the President of the United States.More >>
People experienced a variety of emotions in reaction to Donald Trump becoming the president-elect.More >>
People experienced a variety of emotions in reaction to Donald Trump becoming the president-elect.More >>
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump battle on Election Day for 270 electoral votes and a seat in the Oval Office.More >>
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump battle on Election Day for 270 electoral votes and a seat in the Oval Office.More >>