Smoketown residents voice opinions for MSD basin

MSD purchased the space on Logan Street to catch extra water from Beargrass Creek. But neighbors weren't happy with plans for a large brick structure, so they rallied - and won.

The area will now be covered with grass. Thursday the city asked neighbors for their ideas for the space.

Louisville Metro Planning Commission Director of Advanced Planning Gretchen Milliken said, “The grass is on top of the roof of this basin so we're a bit limited too as what we can put on the top you know in terms of planting trees and putting fences up and those sort of things.”



Possibilities include a playground or a regulation size soccer field.



Feedback from the event will be presented to MSD and city officials.

