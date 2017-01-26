Non-profit to perform 'Heathers the Musical' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Non-profit to perform 'Heathers the Musical'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It’s been called edgy and irresistible.

A dress rehearsal was held Thursday night for "Heathers the Musical" at the Henry Clay Theatre.

The play is performed by a non-profit called Acting Against Cancer. The group raises money for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

"Heathers" opens Friday and runs through Feb. 11.

For more information, click here.

