Former doctor found guilty of unlawfully distributing controlled substances

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Louisville doctor faces up to 30 years in prison for prescribing pain pills to patients who did not need them.



After deliberating for 9 hours, a jury found George Kudmani guilty on 26 of 29 federal charges including unlawfully distributing and dispensing controlled substances and committing health care fraud on Thursday.

Federal authorities raided Kudmani's OBGYN office, located on Stonestreet Road in Valley Station, in 2012.

First-time patients would pay $75 cash for a gynecological exam. Each time they came back they would pay $35 and get oxycodone or hydrocodone, according to the Department of Justice.



In addition to up to 30 years in prison, Kudmani faces a $13,750,000 million fine and a 3-year period of supervised release.



He is scheduled to be formally sentenced on June 6.



