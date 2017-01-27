Hines-Allen leads #9 UofL to 60-46 win at Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Myisha Hines-Allen scored 13 of her 16 points in the final two quarters and No. 9 Louisville held off Clemson 60-46 Thursday for the Cardinals' 800th all-time victory.



Not that it was easy. The Cardinals (19-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led just 41-35 after Danielle Edwards' 3-pointer with 8:22 to go. But Kylee Shook answered with a three and Briahanna Jackson a bucket as Louisville pushed the lead to double-digits.



Clemson (11-10, 0-8) could not respond and went on to its 41st straight loss against ACC competition.



Louisville is the 39th women's Division I program with at least 800 victories. Tennessee leads the division with 1,311 wins entering Thursday night.



Despite the milestone, this probably won't be remembered as a marquee night for the Cardinals.



Asia Durr, the team's top scorer at 17 points a game, hit two 3-pointers in the game's first 11 minutes, then was quiet for long stretches and finished with 13 points. Her scoring partner, Hines-Allen, had just three points in the first two quarters before finally catching fire.

