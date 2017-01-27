Woman shot and killed, suspect found dead after SWAT situation

Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris told WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, the woman was shot multiple times in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue, north of downtown Columbus, about 9 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris told WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, the woman was shot multiple times in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue, north of downtown Columbus, about 9 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Temperatures will be even colder today as temperatures remain in the 30s.More >>
Temperatures will be even colder today as temperatures remain in the 30s.More >>
Thursday was National Spouses Day and WAVE 3 Sunrise anchor Lauren Jones asked folks to share pics on her Facebook page. See if your photo made our slideshow!More >>
Thursday was National Spouses Day and WAVE 3 Sunrise anchor Lauren Jones asked folks to share pics on her Facebook page. See if your photo made our slideshow!More >>
Five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.More >>
Five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.More >>
Falls City Beer is moving all of its brewing operations back to Louisville.More >>
Falls City Beer is moving all of its brewing operations back to Louisville.More >>