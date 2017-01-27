Woman shot and killed, suspect found dead after SWAT situation

The incident spanned several hours late Thursday night and early Friday morning. (Source: WTHR-TV)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A woman was shot and killed Thursday night and the suspect was found dead hours later by a SWAT team.

According to WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis, Columbus Police Lt. Matt Harris said woman was shot multiple times in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue, north of downtown Columbus, about 9 p.m. Thursday. She was flown to an Indianapolis hospital but later died.

The SWAT team and crisis negotiation unit were called to deal with a man inside a house in the same area.

Harris told WTHR the SWAT team used a robot probe before entering the house, where the man was found dead about 2 a.m. Friday.

Names have not been released.

