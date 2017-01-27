Elizabethtown police determine 'no malicious intent' in alleged unauthorized traffic stops

Elizabethtown police said there was 'no malicious intent' in the cases they were working. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Elizabethtown police have located two vehicles suspected in unauthorized traffic stops and determined there was "no malicious intent."

In a post on its Facebook page, the Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD) said two black Ford Mustangs and their drivers were identified.

Both cars had ground effect lighting that caused confusion and led several drivers to call the police.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Police officer impersonators spotted in Hardin Co.

+ E-town police report more unauthorized traffic stop attempts

In these cases, there is no evidence that anyone was trying to impersonate police according to EPD.

Hardin County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a gold, older model Chrysler with emergency lights on the sun visor and inside the rear window. This vehicle was reported pulling over drivers; one incident occurred on US 62 near Central Hardin High School.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.