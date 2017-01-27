January 26, 2017

Pigeon Forge
In November, deadly wildfires ravaged areas of eastern Tennessee near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but businesses in the family vacation destination of Pigeon Forge were unaffected. The city has many new attractions and events for visitors in 2017.
One Lucky Viewer will receive a wonderful Pigeon Forge prize package that includes:
Four tickets to:
Dollywood Theme Park
Lumberjack Adventure Show
Dixie Stampede
Alcatraz East Crime Museum
Titanic
Country Tonite Theatre
Two tickets to WonderWorks
Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...
Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to
WAVE 3 News
My Pigeon Forge Contest
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com
Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line
The deadline is Friday, February 10th, winner will be announced February 14.
