January 27, 2017

WAVE 3 News is teaming up with the Junior League of Louisville for a celebration at the main branch of the Free Public Library at 301 York Street on Saturday, January 28. Join us for storytelling, arts and crafts and a special appearance by Rainbow Fish, all starting at 2pm. Eligible families living in the 40202, 40203 and 40208 zip codes can sign up for the program and leave with a copy of the classic book, "The Little Engine That Could." This program is free thanks to the generosity of Delta Dental and the Rotary Club of Louisville. For more information go to WAVE3.com and click on the community tab.

Pigeon Forge Prize Package

Four tickets to:

Dollywood Theme Park

Lumberjack Adventure Show

Dixie Stampede

Alcatraz East Crime Museum

Titanic

Country Tonite Theatre

Two tickets to WonderWorks

Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...



Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to

WAVE 3 News

My Pigeon Forge Contest

725 S. Floyd Street

Louisville, KY 40203

Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com

Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line

The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.

Tailspin Ale Fest

4th Annual Tailspin Ale Fest

Saturday, February 18

VIP Gates 2pm – 7pm

General Admission 3pm – 7pm

Bowman Field WWII Era Hangar

Louisville Executive Aviation

General Admission - $45 + Fees

VIP - $75 + Fees

Benefits Dare to Care Food Bank

tailspinalefest.com

