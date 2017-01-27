January 27, 2017

Imagination Library
WAVE 3 News is teaming up with the Junior League of Louisville for a celebration at the main branch of the Free Public Library at 301 York Street on Saturday, January 28. Join us for storytelling, arts and crafts and a special appearance by Rainbow Fish, all starting at 2pm. Eligible families living in the 40202, 40203 and 40208 zip codes can sign up for the program and leave with a copy of the classic book, "The Little Engine That Could." This program is free thanks to the generosity of Delta Dental and the Rotary Club of Louisville. For more information go to WAVE3.com and click on the community tab.
Pigeon Forge Prize Package
Four tickets to:
Dollywood Theme Park
Lumberjack Adventure Show
Dixie Stampede
Alcatraz East Crime Museum
Titanic
Country Tonite Theatre
Two tickets to WonderWorks
Here's what you have to do...write us a letter telling us ...I LOVE MY PIGEON FORGE BECAUSE...
Send I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest letters to
WAVE 3 News
My Pigeon Forge Contest
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Or e-mail Dawne at dgee@wave3.com
Put I Love My Pigeon Forge Because Contest in the subject line
The deadline is Friday, February 10, winner will be announced February 14.
Tailspin Ale Fest
4th Annual Tailspin Ale Fest
Saturday, February 18
VIP Gates 2pm – 7pm
General Admission 3pm – 7pm
Bowman Field WWII Era Hangar
Louisville Executive Aviation
General Admission - $45 + Fees
VIP - $75 + Fees
Benefits Dare to Care Food Bank
tailspinalefest.com
