Warren County Sheriff deputies search for police impersonator

WCSO is looking for a brown unmarked vehicle with an older style light bar mounted on top.More >>
WCSO is looking for a brown unmarked vehicle with an older style light bar mounted on top.More >>
A witness reported seeing the suspect enter a house and hearing a gunshot wound a short time later.More >>
A witness reported seeing the suspect enter a house and hearing a gunshot wound a short time later.More >>
Here in Kentucky, it’s all about bourbon. But let’s face it, for many people (including me) it’s also all about chocolate.More >>
Here in Kentucky, it’s all about bourbon. But let’s face it, for many people (including me) it’s also all about chocolate.More >>
The Elizabethtown Police said both black Ford Mustangs and their drivers were identified.More >>
The Elizabethtown Police said both black Ford Mustangs and their drivers were identified.More >>
Thursday was National Spouses Day and WAVE 3 Sunrise anchor Lauren Jones asked folks to share pics on her Facebook page. See if your photo made our slideshow!More >>
Thursday was National Spouses Day and WAVE 3 Sunrise anchor Lauren Jones asked folks to share pics on her Facebook page. See if your photo made our slideshow!More >>