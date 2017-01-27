Warren County Sheriff deputies search for police impersonator

WCSO is looking for a brown unmarked vehicle with an older style light bar mounted on top. (Source: WCSO)

WARREN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Warren County Sheriff Office is looking for a suspected police impersonator.

WCSO is looking for a brown unmarked vehicle with an older style light bar mounted on top. The driver of the vehicle is a white male with no facial hair, tall, has a slender build with slightly larger mid-section, and possible short dark colored hair. He was wearing a solid brown baseball style cap, black jacket that read "Bowling Green Police" in yellow, blue, and white lettering with a sewn on patch, and brown pants.

On January 23rd, deputies responded to a report of someone impersonating a cop on Louisville Road and Chalybeate Road South. The victim told WCSO that the unmarked brown car stopped her as she was traveling north on Louisville Road.

The suspect approached the vehicle, told the victim she was speeding and asked to see her driver's license, said deputies. The suspect then asked the woman to get out of her car, asked her about any passengers, and searched her car. After the woman left where she was stopped, the suspect followed her until she pulled into her driveway.

If drivers believe that they are being pulled over by someone other than a legitimate law enforcement officer, WSCO encourages them to call 911.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Warren County Sheriff Office by calling (270) 842-1633.

