WATCH LIVE @ 2 pm: Rick Pitino news conference

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: After a 106-51 win Tuesday night over Pitt, the Louisville Cardinals come home Sunday afternoon for an ACC game against NC State. Before the Cards and Wolfpack meet each other on the court, UofL head coach Rick Pitino meets with the media to give us an update on his team. We'll have today's 2 p.m. news conference on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream. You can watch by clicking on the appropriate link:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP