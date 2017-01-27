Student tased after fight at PRP High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One student was taken to the hospital after being tased by a school resource officer.

Two students got into a fight at Pleasure Ridge Park High School around 8:15 a.m. Friday according to JCPS officials.

A third student got involved while the SRO tried to break up the fight. This student became "combative" and refused to listen to commands. The officer then tased the student.

The student was taken to the hospital as a precaution according to LMPD protocol.

The student has been charged with third-degree assault.

The other two students have also been charged; one with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, the other with disorderly conduct.

JCPS officials say all three will be disciplined according to the Code of Conduct. All three students are minors.

