Meyzeek Middle students talk politics with French students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A trip to France came at a small cost for a group of Meyzeek Middle School students on Friday morning.

These Louisville students joined conversations with students from College Louis Pasteur, in northern France, via video teleconference.

Meyzeek partnered with the French school and embraced the opportunity that allowed them to discuss America's general election results. The collaborative effort between 8th-grade social studies teacher Time Chapman and French teacher Michele Randolph helped create a successful learning environment.

Eleven Meyzeek students asked the French students their perspective on the condition of American politics. The goal was to compare the viewpoints of young people from two sides of the world.

Some Meyzeek students asked their questions in French, while others' questions were translated by Randolph.

"When we were asking questions about the wall or the company taxes they knew mostly what we were talking about," 8th grader Ian Mayer said.

"I was surprised to learn they have a parallel in France of Trump, they literally said that," 8th grader Sarvesh Babu said.

"Kids these days are kind of skittish about things" social studies teacher Tim Chapman said. "They want to interpret the world. It is up to adults no matter how we may feel personally to sort of interpret it in a way that reassures them and calms them and teaches them at the same time," he said.

The French students spoke English as much as possible, too. This learning environment is one that will more than likely happen again in the future, according to Randolph.

