Report: Bridgewater out for 2017 season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Published reports say former University of Louisville and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will not be on the field in 2017.
Bridgewater, 24, is recovering from a torn ACL and knee dislocation suffered during practice on August 30, knocking him out of the 2016 season.
He was the first-round pick of the Vikings in 2015 and led them to the playoffs. The Vikings lost in the NFC Wild Card to Seattle.
