Bullitt County man charged with child sexual exploitation

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE)— A Bullitt County man has been charged with child sexual exploitation.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Mark A. Raeber, 35, on Thursday night.

Raeber was charged with distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

KSP Electronic Crime Branch started investigating Raeber after they found him uploading photos of child exploitation online.

KSP searched his home in Hillview on Thursday, found and seized equipment used in the crime.

Raeber faces one to 5 years in prison.

