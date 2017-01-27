Fights break out at Iroquois High, homecoming dance canceled - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fights break out at Iroquois High, homecoming dance canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded as several fights broke out on the Iroquois High School property on Friday afternoon.

JCPS confirms that Iroquois has canceled its homecoming dance as a result of the fights.

According to LMPD, officers responded to multiple fights just before 2:30 p.m.

One female juvenile was cited and later released to parents. She was cited for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

JCPS is investigating the possibility of another student that may have assaulted someone.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

