Option exists for children just short of new kindergarten cutoff age

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a predicament many parents are dealing with ever since Kentucky lawmakers made a change in 2012 concerning kindergarten readiness.

Lawmakers gave public school districts five years to adjust: Your child must now be age 5 by August 1, 2017 to enter kindergarten. The good news - if you think your child is ready he or she can take a skills test.

The Kentucky Department of Education said the same year the General Assembly changed the cutoff date, they also passed Senate Bill 24 - the law requiring each local school district to adopt a readiness evaluation. For some reason, some private pre-schools in the Louisville area that are following the law - even though they are not required to - say they didn't realize a test was even an option until a couple of years ago.

"The parents were used to that October 1 deadline, so it's been a real wake up for it to be August 1," said Barbara Dempsey, the Director of Student Assignment for Jefferson County Public Schools.

The struggle for parents is trying to decide to either hold their child back or have them take the Brigance test to get into kindergarten early. That's if your child turns 5 after the new August 1 cutoff and before the old October 1 deadline. JCPS and some of the state’s largest school districts have been busy getting the word out especially in the past year.

"This is our biggest year for early admission," Dempsey explained.

The good news, Dempsey says, there is still time. You can petition for your child to take the test for early admission by April 1, 2017.

"We have evaluated about 60 students already," Dempsey said, "and we have some more waiting to do another round of evaluations."

The first round of testing started in December. So far, 18 students have been approved.

"I screen every one of my incoming kindergarten students," said Sara Brock, a kindergarten teacher at Klondike Lane Elementary.

Brock also helps the district with early admission tests and she's screened 12 children so far.

The test covers basic communication, math and counting, and self-help skills along with social and emotional development.

"How they interact with their peers," Brock said about the social test, "can they take care of themselves, can they unzip their coat or is the teacher needing to get their coat off for them every morning."

Indiana's cutoff is also August 1. Again, the state's private schools are not affected by the law, but many are still following it.

Parents can go to the JCPS website to get more information about taking the test and each of the testing areas. It's a good resource for all parents and can give them a better idea of where their child's skill level is.

