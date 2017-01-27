MSD remembers 1937 flood, says infrastructure outdated

At the time of the flood, Louisville did not have a flood protection system. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday marked the 80 year anniversary of Louisville's Great Flood of 1937.

At the time of the flood, Louisville did not have a flood protection system. Workers stranded at a pumping station used a steamboat to power an engine that kept water pumping drinking water through the city.

Since the city's most devastating disaster, Louisville Water and MSD's operations have changed. A 29-mile floodwall and levee system completed in 1987 is three feet higher than the 1937 flood crest but MSD leaders said even that won't last forever.

"The men and women of MSD have done a great job protecting and preserving, but we've come to a point now where the infrastructure is being outdated." MSD Flood Protection Supervisor Dane Anderson said. "It's finally reached its time limit, and we need to start doing some updates."

Ahead of that record flood, 20 inches of rain fell in less than a month. The flood caused $9 billion dollars in damages in today's dollars.

