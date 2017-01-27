Macy's KDF Spring Fashion Show tickets now on sale

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It’s time to start thinking about Derby fashion!

Tickets for the Macy’s Kentucky Derby Festival Spring Fashion Show went on sale Friday.

In addition to showcasing outfits and accessories from Macy’s, items from more than a dozen local boutiques will hit the runway.

The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on March 30 in the Showroom of Horseshoe Southern Indiana.

Reserved seating tickets are $750 for a table of 10 or $75 each. Each ticket includes cocktails, dinner and photos on the red carpet, along with the runway show. General admission seating is $35.

