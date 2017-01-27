Louisville City FC announces season opener

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC will face a familiar foe to open the 2017 season.

Saturday, March 25 Louisville city will host Saint Louis FC at Louisville Slugger Field. Start time to be announced, according to LCFC.

“I think for us, it’s great to be able to announce the first game of the season, and it’s fantastic that it’s against one of our rivals,” LouCity Coach James O’Connor said. “We’re looking forward to getting our players in for the preseason, and now that we have a date, it all seems more real. We can aim for it and make sure we’re ready for a huge game against Saint Louis FC.”

RELATED STORIES

+ Louisville City FC hires stadium design architect

+ Louisville City FC talks new stadium, MLS expansion

+ Louisville City FC holds tryouts

+ Louisville City FC scouts possible stadium locations in New Albany

Louisville City and Saint Louis FC play annually for the Kings' Cup trophy, which LCFC has won the past two seasons.

Season tickets for LouCity are still available, starting at $180.

A full, regular-season schedule will be released by the United Soccer League in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.