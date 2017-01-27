BREAKDOWN: Where Louisville’s record high shootings, homicides happened

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With record homicides and record shootings, Louisville faced a plague of violence in 2016. In total, there were 118 murders - the vast majority coming by gunfire.



Thursday, city council members reviewed numbers that showed the plague isn't touching everyone equally, and the effects are especially concentrated in one part of town.

LMPD’s first, second and third divisions handled 75 percent of the Metro’s homicides and 80 percent of its shooting in 2016.



LMPD's second division stretches from the Chickasaw to Algonquin neighborhoods, south of Broadway.



In 2016, the second division had 35 homicides and 138 shootings, leading all other divisions.

Tonetta Mucker and Joseph Carr call it home.



"You're scared you're going to get shot out here,” Mucker said. “A man got killed right there. It was broad daylight."



They said the neighborhood needs police and prayer.



“They don't think twice and before you know it, they're sitting up at the Hall of Justice, praying,” Carr said.



Councilwoman Jessica Green represents part of the second division.



"This summer literally two blocks from my house there was a triple homicide,” Green said.



She said people are asking her for help to combat the violent crime.



"They're talking about resources in the community,” Green said. “They're talking about the officers having the ability to effectively police the neighborhoods.”



She said as much as it needs police, her district and the city needs opportunities for people so they turn to crime.



In the shadow of Churchill Downs, LMPD’s fourth division had the second highest number of shootings and homicides.



William, who did not want to give out his last name, said the area has fallen apart and pushed the idea of a curfew to curb crime.



"It’s dope, drugs and disrespect,” he said. "They need to get more officers, which their hands are tied. They can't be everywhere at once."



Rounding out the top three, LMPD’s first division runs north of Broadway from Baxter Avenue to 35th Street.



Pamela Haines owns Sweet Peaches at 18th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, part of the division.



"It's in our face and we can't turn our head,” Haines said of the violent crime. “This is a neighborhood that I felt like needed a little love."



LMPD’s new federal task force touted making 82 arrests in 10 days, but Haines doesn't see arrests as the answer.

WATCH: William Joy’s report



“Are you going to educate them,” Haines asked. “Are you going to send them to school or are you going to lock them up and throw away the key?”



Like Green, she said the community needs opportunities.



“They've lost hope. They don't know another way out,” Haines said. “You have to start giving them something productive to do to feel good about themselves.”



So far in 2017, Louisville has had three homicides. One was in the first division and two were in the second.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.