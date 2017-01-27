Louisville abortion clinic last in Kentucky

The EMW Women's Surgical Center on Market Street is the state's last abortion provider. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Only one abortion clinic remain in Kentucky.

The EMW Women's Surgical Center on Market Street now is the state's last abortion provider. The clinic in Lexington closed for good on Friday.

The Lexington location had been closed for months as it fought with the state over its license.

The clinic's landlord decided to not renew their lease, which ended Friday. The clinic occupied the building since it occupied since 1989.

