Conservation officer uses Naloxone to save 2 people

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - In less than a week an Indiana Conservation officer in Washington County saved the lives of two people who overdosed on two separate occasions.



His life-saving actions happened shortly after the Department of Natural Resources was issued and trained to use Naloxone, a drug that can save someone’s life.



Both overdoses happened in rural parts of the county where distance slows down emergency response time.



Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck said he and other officers are often patrolling remote areas. With opiate use on the rise, it only makes sense that officers carry Naloxone.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bullitt County man charged with child sexual exploitation

+ Warren County Sheriff deputies search for police impersonator

+ Woman shot and killed, suspect found dead after SWAT situation



“Considering the area that we patrol is again out in the middle of nowhere a lot of times we are the only law enforcement officers that may be in a state or national forest, state parks, lakes, rivers, creeks, dead end country road,” Schreck said.



Schreck said these are all locations where people have been found using drugs before.



Officer Neal Brewington was the one who saved two people who overdosed.



“Good or bad timing what every you want to call it, it was the same officer in the same county it certainly illustrates the need for us having it,” Schreck said



In Washington County, St. Vincent Hospital has seen an increase in overdoses in the ER over the last several years, averaging around five overdoses a week.



“If we can save somebody’s son, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s mother, somebody’s father then we should try,” Margaret Scott said.



Scott works at the Washington County Health Department and helped trained the same officer who saved two lives this week.

WATCH: Andreina Centlivre’s report



She said it is an issue not many like to come in and admit so she respects the officers for doing what they can.



“We work for the state of Indiana. It’s our goal regardless of the decisions people make is to save a life of every citizen, ya know it’s our job,” Schreck said.



Officials with the Health Department said they are also going to start passing out Naloxone kits to the public. The initiative does not have a start date but will be funded through grant money.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.