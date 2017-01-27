Former Cards star quarterback Chris Redman has ties to both Super Bowl teams

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was his big break, Chris Redman started the final four games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and was well positioned to be the guy in 2008, but then they took Matt Ryan with the third pick in the draft.

"Well I knew when you pick somebody third pick in the draft that this guy is going to come in and he's going to play pretty quick," Redman said. He was right. Ryan has started all but two games for the Falcons in the last nine seasons and has them one win from being World Champs.

"When I was in there he was pulling for me like crazy," Redman recalls, "and when he was in there I was doing the same. We became really close friends."

Close enough friends that Redman, who is back home after retiring in 2011, got tickets from Ryan for the NFC Championship game last Sunday.

"He's still pretty cheap, even though he makes millions. That's just the way Matt is, but he's just a great person."

Redman was the 75th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, 124 spots before the Patriots picked Tom Brady. In 2005, he spent an off season with the Patriots.

"No, I never brought it up, but he reminded me," Redman said. "That really helped him I think, more than anything, pushed him. He's just a great person and I enjoy being around him and seeing him at the Derby every year now, so it's pretty cool."

Now his two buddies are set to meet in the Super Bowl, a game Chris was on the winning side in 2000 with the Ravens.

"I remember it very well and I hope Matt has that opportunity to have that feeling and obviously Tom, he's had enough, so I think it's Matt's turn to have that feeling, so I'm excited for him."

Chris has joined forces will fellow former UofL players who made it big in the National Football League. Deion Branch, Eric Wood and Breno Giacomini are his partners in Baptist Health Performance Training, a workout facility at 12101 Sycamore Station Place.

" It's the best facility in town," Redman claims. "You can be an athlete, you can not be an athlete and come out here. I would have loved to, in high school or in middle school, to have someone to come to to prepare me for the next level."

The facility is available for personal training or coaching. It has 17,000 square feet of training space, including an indoor turf field, a clinic for physical therapy and a lounge.

