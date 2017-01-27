St. Matthews BBC to close

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After 23 years in business, Bluegrass Brewing Company is closing its Saint Matthews location.



The company confirmed the news on Facebook Friday.



The Shelbyville Road location will close on Feb. 5.



The owner hopes to find another East End location with room for a small production brewery and taproom.



The BBC location near the KFC Yum! Center will remain open.



The company is also planning a new location at Fourth Street and Broadway.

