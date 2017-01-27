Teen's tuba passion inspires classmates

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He may barely be able to speak, but a student has made himself the most popular guy in school with just one word.

Moore High School junior Jordan Stewart loves one thing above all else.

"You wanna play the tuba?" he asked. "Jordan plays the tuba all day long."

The tuba - it's kind of his obsession.

"Anytime he gets excited, he wants to play, he talks about the tuba," classmate Anthony White said.

"He loves it so much it's all he thinks about," Jordan's friend, Gabriel Agrinsoni, said.

"He likes to draw the tuba, he can almost make it perfect," his special education teacher, Amanda Cloyd, added.

For a while, Jordan only had a paper drawing of his favorite instrument. He draws one for his teachers every day.

"He would walk around and play with teachers," Cloyd smiled.

He was overjoyed when the paper tuba was replaced with a tuba Christmas ornament, which he now uses to entertain his classmates at lunch.

"He's ready to learn and he catches on to things so quickly," Agrinsoni said.

And this year Jordan finally got to join the school's band.

"He never misses a class," Agrinsoni said. "He's usually here before the rest of his classmates."

Agrinsoni is like Jordan's big brother, helping him during practice. Jordan has already returned the favor.

"I've learned so much about myself, so much about what I want to do," Agrinsoni said. "I just figured out that I want to be in music therapy and a big part of it was due to him."

Agrinsoni is not the only one Jordan's inspired.

Friday was homecoming at Moore and the crowd at the pep rally was crazy about its court. Especially about one guy with a tuba.

With the crowd roaring, Jordan couldn't pass the moment up to do what he loves to do the most and has given him so much. After his name was called, Jordan pulled out his tiny tuba and hummed a joyful tune right into the microphone. He then held his hands up in victory. In his hand, his tiny ornamental tuba.

During the homecoming game Friday evening, Jordan became the 2017 homecoming king.

Teachers and students are now organizing a campaign to buy Jordan a tuba, or a similar instrument - a sousaphone, of his own.

