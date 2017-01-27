Fallen detective's notes used to crack case

Eric Worth says his Camaro SS was stolen while he was in town for the Street Rod Nationals.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Months after a Louisville Metro Police Department detective was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver, his fellow officers have used his notes to crack a case.



Eric Worth has now been reunited with his prized 1969 Super Sport Camaro.



The vehicle was stolen from a hotel near the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center during the Street Rod Nationals in August 2016.

The case was assigned to Detective Jason Schweitzer, who was still investigating when he died in October 2016.

Detectives from LMPD's 6th Division used his notes to track down the Camaro.



The vehicle was found in pieces in an empty garage, but Worth was able to reassemble his prized hot rod. He's owned the Camaro since he was 15 years old.

