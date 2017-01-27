Pedestrian hit on I-65S in Louisville

The pedestrian was hit on I-65 south near the Saint Catherine Street exit around 10:50 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The pedestrian was hit on I-65 south near the Saint Catherine Street exit around 10:50 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Moore High School junior Jordan Stewart loves one thing above all else.More >>
Moore High School junior Jordan Stewart loves one thing above all else.More >>
The Shelbyville Road location will close on Feb. 5.More >>
The Shelbyville Road location will close on Feb. 5.More >>
The case was assigned to Detective Jason Schweitzer, who was still investigating when he died in October 2016.More >>
The case was assigned to Detective Jason Schweitzer, who was still investigating when he died in October 2016.More >>
On Friday Community Montessori received a $20,000 donation from German American Bank.More >>
On Friday Community Montessori received a $20,000 donation from German American Bank.More >>