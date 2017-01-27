Pedestrian hit on I-65S in Louisville

The pedestrian was hit on I-65 south near the Saint Catherine Street exit around 10:50 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 65.

The pedestrian was hit on I-65 south near the Saint Catherine Street exit around 10:50 p.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the pedestrian has not been released.

All of the lanes on I-65 are shut down around the incident.

