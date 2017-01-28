Knox County standoff ends with an arrest

A man walked into the gas station which is near the Knox Central High School armed with a large knife and gun. (Source: WLEX)

KNOX COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Lexington man is in custody after a standoff that lasted more than ten hours in Knox County.

It started around 2:45 p.m. on Friday at the Shell gas station in Barbourville. Police say a man walked into the gas station which is near the Knox Central High School armed with a large knife and gun. An employee noticed something seemed odd and contacted police.

Once officers from the Barbourville Police Department confronted the suspect, they say he took off on foot across KY 3439 into a wooded area. Barbourville Officers say they continued pursuing the suspect for approximately two hours before locating him inside of a home on Hobbs Hollow Road.

Police set up a perimeter around the residence and began trying to negotiate with the suspect.

Kentucky State Police assisted with their Special Response Team. Once the Special Response Team arrived, they began negotiations as well. Around 6:20 Saturday morning, police located the suspect in the attic.

David Wilson, 50, from Lexington, KY was arrested and was taken to the hospital for minor medical treatment. Wilson was taken to the Knox County Detention on Saturday morning.

KSP charged Wilson with menacing and resisting arrest. Barbourville PD said they will also file additional charges.

The case is still under investigation from both KSP and Barbourville Police Department.

