Wet Seal to close all stores

Wet Seal will soon close all of its stores including the Mall St. Matthews location. (Source: Mike Mozart)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Another clothing retailer is closing its doors.

Wet Seal is closing all of its 171 stores, including it's Mall St. Matthews location.

According to a letter obtained by the Wall Street Journal, the company was unable to find a buyer or necessary capital.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ St. Matthews BBC to close

+ Falls City headed back to Louisville

+ Mike Linnig's opens for 93rd season

Wet Seal filed for bankruptcy protection in January 2015 and was later acquired by Versa for $7.5 million.

Earlier this month, Wet Seal tried to find options in order to keep their doors open but were unable to find proper financing.

No official closing date has been announced.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.