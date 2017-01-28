UPDATE: SWAT situation in Lyndon ends, 1 man in custody

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The LMPD SWAT team took a man into custody after a standoff that lasted nearly10 hours in Lyndon.

SWAT was called to assist officers at 2:23 a.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Power House Lane.

A man barricaded himself in an apartment when officers tried to serve a mental inquest warrant, according to police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles on I-65S in Louisville

+ St. Matthews BBC to close

+ Fallen detective's notes used to crack case

The bomb squad also responded to the scene.

The man was taken into custody at 11:44 a.m. It's unknown at this time if he faces any charges.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.