UPDATE: SWAT situation in Lyndon ends, 1 man in custody

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
LMPD SWAT responded to a Lyndon apartment complex Saturday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News) LMPD SWAT responded to a Lyndon apartment complex Saturday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The LMPD SWAT team took a man into custody after a standoff that lasted nearly10 hours in Lyndon.

SWAT was called to assist officers at 2:23 a.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Power House Lane.

A man barricaded himself in an apartment when officers tried to serve a mental inquest warrant, according to police.

The bomb squad also responded to the scene.

The man was taken into custody at 11:44 a.m. It's unknown at this time if he faces any charges.

