Jennie Rees' Blog: Local horseplayer competing in National Handicapping Championship

Barry Northern, 60, is a lifelong racing fan who has never lived more than a few miles from Churchill Downs and now works as the Kentucky Derby Museum’s assistant manager of visitor services after spending most of his adult life selling golf equipment.

Northern is a first-time qualifier for the $2.5 million DRF/NTRA National Handicapping Championship Jan. 27-29 at Treasure Island in Las Vegas. Northern is sharing his thoughts and experiences with veteran turf journalist Jennie Rees throughout tournament handicapping’s biggest competition.

Blog Post 3 -- Friday afternoon

Tournament rookie Barry Northern says of his one fear: ‘I don’t want to see that goose egg up there for too long’



(Rees caught up with Northern shortly after he arrived at Treasure Island, in time to catch the tale end of a players’ reception in the ballroom and the beginning of another one sponsored by TwinSpires.com in the hotel’s Senor Frog’s restaurant and bar)



Q: You’ve been here about an hour. What do you think?

A: It’s first class, that’s what I’ve seen so far. I’m looking forward to it. I didn’t get a chance to do too much studying. I picked out a couple of horses I liked in the optional races I have. The mandatory races I haven’t looked at. I’ll probably have a couple drinks here and get back to my room and do a little studying. That’s when I seem to do my best handicapping.



I started with the NHC and they gave me my packet, everything I need to know for (Friday). Right off the bat, they give you a coupon for a $100 free bet. That’s pretty good. Now we’re here with TwinSpires.com at Senor Frog’s. Free food and drink. It’s right up my alley.

Q: Of course there are people who right now are holed up handicapping for the contest. You say you aren’t one to spend all kind of hours studying.

A: On a normal day, I like to get the Daily Racing Form the night before and look at it a little bit. It’s not like hours of studying for me. Sometimes I feel I’m doing my best when you look at a race and something just jumps out at you. I’m hoping when I get back to the room tonight and start looking at that, a few of them will jump out at me.



Q: Do you feel like you’re playing with house money being the contest?

A: Certainly, certainly. My flight and everything else I’ve done here probably has cost me $400. Well, they gave me $1,000 to travel. So I’m $600 to the good, whether I win a dime or not. I only have one fear. All of us as horseplayers have probably gone on a streak where we’ve been 0 for 18. (Friday), with 18 races, I just hope I get off the schneid a little early. I don’t want to see that goose egg up there on the board for too long. I was kind of hoping I could pick a race early, maybe before anybody hit it, and then I’d be on the leader board and I could take that picture - just to see my name on the leader board that one time.



Q: Paul Matties Jr., last year’s winner, said one of the most difficult things for first-time competitors could be the psychology of dealing with a losing streak.

A: That’s right. Then you might try to change your strategy. If you sit in there and you hear some people hootin’ and hollerin’ because they hit a big one, and then you’re behind and change your way of thinking. But, boy, it’s certainly not a sprint. Eighteen races, and 36 races over two days. You have to stick to your gut and just go with it. I guess Saturday if it get down to the last 8-10 races, and you’re behind, then well, you're strategy is going to have to change. Until then, I’m not going to change too much what I do.



Q: You said you are partial to 2-year-old grass races. Will you concentrate on them with your optional races?

A: I’m just basically looking for full fields. Santa Anita, like the first six races or so, you have six or seven horses. When you’re looking for prices a little bit, you’ve got to bypass those races. At least my way of thinking. If it’s an optional race, I can’t see betting a 5-2 shot. To me, I want probably 7-1 or more in those races. Your optional races, if you hit, it ought to be at least $20, I’m thinking, (with the mythical $2 bet) win and place. When I get into that (Friday) and start seeing numbers going up on the board, it’s going to be hard to stick to your guns. It will be. But I can’t wait to give it a try. I just don’t want that 0 for 18.

---

Blog Post 2 -- Thursday evening

Rookie qualifier remembers tough beats better than bet that got him to handicapping’s big show

Q: You’ve played in handicapping contests since 1991. What got you playing more the last year or so, with the goal of getting to the NHC?

A: I guess getting in some of those competitions and seeing the prizes they were offering. I was coming close to qualifying, and that just whetted my appetite for wanting to get there. And I just loved playing in the contests. They’re a blast.

Q: Do you recall the race in the HorseTourneys contest that got you to Vegas?

A: I should, but I can’t. For me, I’m a maiden race guy. I love the breeding. If they give me certain races that I can pick, I’m usually looking for a maiden race. But in that particular contest, they laid out the races for you.

Q: Are you more likely to remember the close beats?

A: Yeah! I had a very close beat at Keeneland in a live-money tournament. That’s one I’ll never forget. Coming into the last race, I had one shot. I made one large bet in a trifecta and ran first, second and fourth. First, second and third probably would have won the contest, a lot of money and a trip to the Breeders’ Cup Betting Challenge. I was in the upper reaches of Keeneland, and I told my friends waiting for me down below, “Lucky I didn’t jump off the roof.” It was that close. Because coming down the stretch the first two (about 15- and 25-1 odds) were out on top, and all I needed was one of my three or four picks to get up for third.

Q: Do you like the $2 win and $2 place format of NHC vs. live money?

A: I do. I like the ones they have on HorseTourneys. They have two different formats. One you can play live, or one you can play “Pick and Pray.” That means you bet all those races before they ever start, and you’re locked into those bets. I kind of like those. Because sometimes those live-money tournaments, you can be doing very well, and come the last race, anybody in the back of the pack is going to take the longest shot on the board. If that horse hits, they all leapfrog you.

One thing I like about the NHC is that you can’t buy your way in. You have to win your way into the contest. I realize after going to Keeneland and seeing those people, I could tell a lot of them, it’s all they do. Some of them are professional handicappers. Felt a little out of my element there — all the laptops out there, and I’m kind of a Daily Racing Form-type guy. I will take an iPad with me, but I’d just as soon have the Racing Form than anything else. Even when I have the Racing Form online, it’s still not the same as having it in my hand. When I walked into my grandmother’s dining room, Racing Forms were stacked about five or six feet high over in the corner. I’ve got pictures of me at 5-year-olds sitting with the Racing Form. I don’t think I was reading. But I was looking.

Q: How do you bet when you’re at the races on your own?

A: I’m a Pick 3 and Pick 4 player, pretty much almost always. Betting to win, I look for maiden grass races. That’s what I like the best. When you’re parimutuel, you’re betting against everybody else out there, so you’ve got to look where you think you’ve got the edge. I think I’ve got a little edge on breeding side of grass, at least that’s what I like to think.

Q: Do you think you’ll be doing a lot of studying out there? It’s Las Vegas!

A: I know. I’ve got some friends going with me. When the first day is over, I’ll probably be heading out (on the Strip) afterward. I hope on the plane ride out there to do a lot of studying for Friday and Saturday.

---

Blog Post 1 -- Thursday afternoon

Louisville’s Barry Northern sharing experiences as rookie at tournament handicapping’s big show

Q: How did you get interested in horse racing?

A: I give my mother most of the credit, or the blame — whichever one you want. My dad liked horse racing; my mother loved it. I was the youngest, so my brother and sisters would head to school, and Mother and I spent our day at the racetrack. She was a handicapper, loved reading the Racing Form. Any time we had a day off from school, we were coming to the racetrack. When I went to DeSales High School (three miles from Churchill Downs), as soon as school was over, the priests and a bunch of students were heading here to the races.

My first recollections of the Kentucky Derby start when I was 5. My Uncle Joe attended 75 in a row; from 1922 to 1996 he never missed a Derby. In 1962, before he left to the track, he pinned a button on me that said, ‘I like Decidedly.’ I watched Decidedly win that day, and I was hooked. I still have the button. My mother’s brother Mike Barry was a sports writer and at one time the dean of the Derby writers, covering more than anybody at one time. He went to 66 of them, I think, so it’s in the blood. It’s like Christmas time in my house for the Derby. We all went to grandma’s and all the adults would head to the track. I just remember they all were in a really good mood when they got home. I figured that out later.

I’ve been at the Derby Museum about six years. I tell people every day when I’m doing the tours, ‘My mother is looking down at me, thinking ‘What the heck took you so long?’”

Q: What got you into tournament competition?

A: Churchill Downs had their first one about 1991. They had qualifiers each week to get in the final. I qualified and finished second in the very first one they had. I fell in love with contests, but more so these last couple of years because Churchill Downs did away with their bigger contests. The last year and a half, I got onto horsetourneys.com. I play TwinSpires ones, too. But HorseTourneys is where I’ve had a lot of luck. Sometimes it’s a cheap day. You can enter these contests for $18. Well, there’s your action for the day and you have races to bet all over the country. So it can be a cheap way to still follow the races.

Q: What’s the closest you’ve made it before to get to the NHC?

A: Not very close. Churchill Downs several years ago, when they used to offer the trips, I was in the finals a couple of times there but didn’t necessarily do very well. I had a friend who did very well. You got a trip for two, and he took me. That was my first taste of the big NHC contest. I thought that day, watching him play, ‘Boy, I’d like to do that someday.’ That’s been about 16 years ago. But I haven’t really tried very much since then up until the last year or two.

Q: So for a lifelong fan, how excited are you about going to Vegas?

A: Well, I’m a week away. I get more excited about it each day, no question. I can’t wait. The last time I was out there, 16 years ago, I think my friend Kevin McCutcheon finished 13th in the NHC and that got him nothing. These days, if you finish 12th or so out there with the money they’re giving away, you’ll do OK. I realize my odds are about 600-1 — there will be about 600 people in there. But at least I have a shot. It just has to be your day that day.

