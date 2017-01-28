Paoli Peaks reopens

Check live conditions at Paoli Peaks with the WAVE 3 Weather SkyTrack Camera. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - After above average temperatures forced them to shut down, Paoli Peaks has reopened.

Warm temperatures and rainfall took a toll on the slopes and forced Paoli Peaks to suspend operations on Sunday, January 22nd according to a post on their website.

With cold temperatures back in the forecast, Paoli Peaks reopened on Saturday at 10 am for skiing and snowboarding with limited terrain.

Additional terrain will be added as possible.

Check live conditions at Paoli Peaks with the WAVE 3 Weather SkyTrack Camera.

