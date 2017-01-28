Alex Wright plays farewell weekend at The New Vintage

Singer/songwriter Alex Wright performed on Sounds of the City on January 27. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Alex Wright, a singer and songwriter from Louisville, is playing at The New Vintage during the venue's farewell weekend.

The New Vintage is scheduled to close on Tuesday, January 31, after being in business for four years.

Wright appeared on Sounds of the City on Friday to talk about his most recent album, Starlight Navigator, and his plans for a new project that is expected to be released in a few months.

He also performed his original song, Virginia, on the show.

Alex Wright will take the stage at The New Vintage at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

