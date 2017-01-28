Louisville abortion clinic becomes only one in Kentucky

There's only one abortion clinic left in Kentucky, and it's in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is only one clinic in Kentucky to get an abortion as of Saturday, and it's in Louisville.

The EMW Women’s Clinic in Lexington closed on Friday, now the EMW Women’s Surgical Center in Louisville is the only option in the Commonwealth.

For some this means less lives lost, for others it means fewer options for medical care.

Prayer and protest met the first day of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville being the only abortion clinic in Kentucky.

“Women have been having abortions forever,"Fausta Luchini said "It's not like closings the clinics is going to keep them from having abortions they just won't be safe abortions."

Luchini is a volunteer escort. She and a dozen others, including Pat Canon, walked women and families into the clinic.

“This is a part of women's health," Canon said. "No other clinic in the United States or hospital has protesters like this for health care options that are safe and legal.”

Both women say closing the clinic in Lexington reduces options for women.

Those who were protesting say it is a small win in their pro-life battle.

“We are glad this is the last clinic," Joseph Spurgeon said. "But we will be even happier when this place is paved over and there is a sign that says they used to murder babies here.”

Spurgeon lead a group of protesters.

Many carried signs and prayed. Spurgeon made his case for why patients should not go inside the clinic.

“We are pushing and hoping that there will be politicians there will be leaders the governor who will actually stand up and say a murder has happened far too much,” Spurgeon said.

No matter the future for this clinic, both protesters and volunteers say if it is open they will continue to show up.

On Saturday WAVE3 reached out to the Louisville EMW facility director Anne Ahola who said she was too busy with patients to comment.

