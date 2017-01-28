Kentucky falls to No. 2 Kansas

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats lost to the visiting Kansas Jayhawks 79-73 Saturday.

Kentucky led for much of the first half, but went cold down the stretch in the second.

It was the third-consecutive meeting of Kansas and Kentucky. And the first time the two-winningest college basketball programs met at Rupp Arena in Lexington since 2005. Kansas won the 2005 match up, 65-59.

Derek Willis and Malik Monk each had 18 points to lead the Kentucky effort.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

- Cats Corner: Kentucky Sports Coverage

- #4 UK falls 82-80 at Tennessee

- Cats move up to #4, Cards fall to #13 in AP Poll

Kentucky was coming off a tough loss at rival Tennessee, they're now 17-4 on the season.

The Wildcats next face the Georgia Bulldogs in Lexington on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.