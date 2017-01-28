Save My Care Bus Tour rolls into Louisville

The Save My Care Bus Tour rolled into Louisville on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A nationwide tour aimed at raising support for the Affordable Care Act made a stop in Louisville on Saturday.

Democratic lawmakers including Congressman John Yarmuth, along with doctors, elected officials and community members welcomed the Save My Care Bus Tour to town.

Demonstrators said they worry that hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians could lose health coverage if the law is repealed.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville abortion clinic becomes only one in Kentucky

+ Knox County standoff ends with an arrest

+ List: Trump's executive orders

"So we're taking this gentleman who for most of his life didn't have health insurance," Dr. Allison Cardin said. "We finally got him health insurance and now we're going to rip it away."

The Save My Care Bus Tour is a two-month, cross-country tour telling the stories of Americans who will lose their health care if the ACA is repealed.

Trump has promised that the plan to replace Obamacare includes coverage for everybody, but he has not yet released a detailed proposal.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.