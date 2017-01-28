Huge benefit for fallen officer sells out at Churchill Downs

A woman is facing several charges after Clarksville Police and SWAT responded to a scene at the Best Inn on Saturday.More >>
A woman is facing several charges after Clarksville Police and SWAT responded to a scene at the Best Inn on Saturday.More >>
The death of LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer devastated an entire police department. Saturday night, one of the largest benefits LMPD has ever seen took over Churchill Downs.More >>
The death of LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer devastated an entire police department. Saturday night, one of the largest benefits LMPD has ever seen took over Churchill Downs.More >>
A nationwide tour aimed at raising support for the Affordable Care Act made a stop in Louisville.More >>
A nationwide tour aimed at raising support for the Affordable Care Act made a stop in Louisville.More >>
An abortion clinic in Lexington closed on Friday, meaning Louisville's EMW Women’s Surgical Center is the only place to get an abortion in Kentucky.More >>
An abortion clinic in Lexington closed on Friday, meaning Louisville's EMW Women’s Surgical Center is the only place to get an abortion in Kentucky.More >>
LMPD SWAT responded to a Lyndon apartment complex on Saturday morning.More >>
LMPD SWAT responded to a Lyndon apartment complex on Saturday morning.More >>