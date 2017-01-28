Huge benefit for fallen officer sells out at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The death of LMPD Detective Jason Schweitzer devastated an entire police department.

Saturday night, one of the largest benefits LMPD has ever seen took over Churchill Downs.

"This is way beyond what we could have expected," Anita Simkins, one of the organizers of the benefit told us.

"It's overwhelming in an incredibly beautiful way," Kim Burbrink, who also helped, added.

The say that when you become an officer, you gain a family.

"When something like this happens, you really, really know that," Jessica Schweitzer, Jason's wife told us while fighting back tears.

It's been three months since Detective Schweitzer was killed by an alleged drunk driver.

"He was just a great guy and we all miss him, a lot, everyday," Jessica said.

Jason and Jessica have a young daughter---with another baby on the way. It's the amount of love and support from officers and the community that Jessica says has helped.

"It's what's kept me going and it's really helped me just focus on my kids," she said.

As officers do, they rushed to assist.

"Jason was the kind of guy that when you met him, you knew he was a life long friend," Jason's friend Shaun Erie told us.

In just a matter of days, 900 tickets for the benefit sold the place out.

The list of auction items was valued at more than $80,000, and that's not including a brand new car that was also donated and raffled off.

"We're just very proud of not just what we've accomplished but of all the people that have given 110% to make it happen," Simkins said.

Erie had some thoughts about what Jason would think about all of this.

"He'd be upset because everyone went through all the trouble but he'd be a little excited because he knew how to throw a party," Erie smiled.



"It's hard to say thank you enough," Jessica told us. "Really."