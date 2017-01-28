Clarksville Police, SWAT detain woman threatening at Best Inn

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A woman is facing several charges after Clarksville Police and SWAT responded to a scene at the Best Inn on Saturday.

According to Clarksville Police, Angela Thompson was staying in the motel and had pointed a firearm at staff members.

Officers arrived at the Best Inn, where Thompson had returned to her room. Guests of the motel were evacuated, and after some time Thompson surrendered without conflict.

She is charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine, pointing a firearm, intimidation, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.

