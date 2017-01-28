Hundreds support local Muslim community following Trump executive order

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – More than 300 people filled the American Turkish Friendship Association Center for an event hosted by the Louisville Muslim Community.

The group chanted, “It is our duty to fight for our freedom.”

The crowd was filled with people from several different denominations.

“We need to be loud, but we also need people in the system who can help change the laws,” an attendee said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

- Save My Care Bus Tour rolls into Louisville

- Louisville abortion clinic becomes only one in Kentucky

- List: Trump's executive orders

The group is designed to fight all sorts of prejudices, but they are pushing their efforts to support the Muslim community to the forefront.

This call to action is the result of President Donald Trump's most recent executive order. The order temporarily bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. It also puts America’s refugee program on hold.

“We have been targeted, harassed, profiled, spied on,” a speaker at the event said. “I don't condemn terrorism because I'm a Muslim, but because I'm a human being.”

President Trump believes the order would protect the nation from foreign terrorists.

The order bans at least 130,000,000 people most of them Muslims, from countries like Syria, Iran and Iraq.

The decision is igniting fear. Some believe it could split up families and others are afraid they may not be able to re-enter the country.

This group that met Saturday connected those individuals with local resources and civic groups to help fight those growing fears.

WATCH: Jobina Fortson's report here.

Organizers say they knew the president had this executive order planned all along, it was just a matter of when.

“His rhetoric was very fiery against the Muslim community, so we had a feeling it was going to happen,” Hazma Foy, the event coordinator said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Saturday night that civic, faith and government leaders will hold a rally Monday night at 6 p.m. to support the city and nation which he said is strengthened by immigr ants.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.