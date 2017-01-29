9 pedestrians hit, 2 killed on 3rd Street Road; suspect charged with murder

Two people were killed after being hit by a vehicle on S. 3rd. St. Road. (Source: Steven Richard/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The driver of a car that hit and killed two people has been charged with murder.

It happened on 3rd Street Road near McNair Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

A Chevrolet Impala was heading south on 3rd Street Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit two pedestrians, and an SUV, LMPD Public Information Officer Alicia Smiley said.

The Impala hit a parked vehicle, spun, then continued into a parking lot where it hit nine pedestrians and another vehicle.

Police told WAVE 3 News on Sunday afternoon that two women were killed. We spoke to witnesses from the scene who said one of the victims was a man.

A woman was also pronounced dead at the scene. Seven other individuals were also taken to University Hospital with various degrees of injuries, none of which are life-threatening, Smiley said.

The driver Chad Erdley, 43, has been charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of first-degree assault, seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and driving under the influence.

LMPD is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

