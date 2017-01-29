Support for immigrants, refugees, Muslims growing in Louisville following Trump's ban

Signs have been placed around Louisville to show support for immigrants and refugees. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pro-immigration rally is expected to draw a large crowd on Monday in Louisville. Mayor Greg Fischer announced that civic, faith and government leaders will host a rally Monday night at 6 p.m. to support the city and nation which he said is strengthened by immigr ants.



The event is called a "Rally for American Values." It will take place at the Ali Center at 144 North 6th Street.





President Donald Trump on Friday banned nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for at least the next 90 days by executive order. The order bars all people hailing from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia,Sudan and Yemen. Those countries were named in a 2016 law concerning immigration visas as "countries of concern."



The executive order also bans entry of those fleeing from war-torn Syria indefinitely.



Trump also has stopped the admission of all refugees to the United States for four months.

Around Louisville, signs in support of immigr ants have been popping up with a message in Spanish, English, and Arabic. They read, "No matter where you are from we are glad you are our neighbor."



The Louisville Islamic Center - River Road Mosque shared a photo on their Facebook page of a letter that was left at their mosque along with flowers recently. It reads, "Together, we have already made America Great! Love your Louisville neighbors, The Carlise Family."





There's also been a push on social media by a local civil rights attorney frustrated with President Trump's executive actions. Dan Cannon posted on his Facebook page that he is offering his services for free to any refugee/immigr ant family in the area impacted by the immigration ban. He's encouraging other attorney's to help out too and some are joining him.



