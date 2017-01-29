UofL basketball defeats NC State

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Wolfpack of NC State 85-60 Sunday.

Louisville was without Quentin Snider and Tony Hicks, Louisville Head Coach Rick Pitino talked to WAVE 3 Sports Director Kent Taylor about missing the two guards prior to the game.

"We've got two players out, let's see how the others guys rise up," Pitino said on WAVE 3's Inside the Cards.

Donovan Mitchell stepped up, scoring 28 for the Cards, and adding eight rebounds and five assists. Mitchell hit three threes and a layup to score Louisville's first eleven points of the game, and provided 37 quality minutes for Louisville.

Louisville also had 33 points come from the bench.

NC State was coming off an impressive win against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Wolfpack star Dennis Smith Jr. was held to just eight points and five rebounds.

The Cards are now 18-4, 6-3 in the ACC.

Louisville has won six of its last seven games. They look to continue that trend Saturday at Boston College.

