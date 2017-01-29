Hotel to pay $3 million to family of boy who drowned in pool

The 5-year-old died in 2014 during a birthday party at the Comfort Inn on Dixie Highway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The owners of a local hotel will pay more than 3 million dollars to the family of a young boy who drowned in their pool.

The 5-year-old died in 2014 during a birthday party at the Comfort Inn on Dixie Highway.

The family said no one could see the boy when he went underwater because the pool wasn't clean.

"The health department had written up the hotel 20, 30, 40 different times to make sure the pool was ready to go, clean and ready to go," Attorney Maury Kommor said. "But unfortunately, on that fateful night, it wasn't."

The boy was only found when his brother jumped in the pool.

His mother tried to perform CPR but he died at the hospital.

